Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Rhea Chakraborty goes to police station to record statement

  • Jun 18 2020, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 14:36 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14. Credit: Facebook/@SushantSinghRajput

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station here on Thursday to record her statement in connection with the suicide of her friend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Chakraborty was called to the police station by the investigating officer in the case.

She reached the police station around 11.30 am, the official said.

On Wednesday, police recorded the statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was also close to Rajput.

The police were trying to understand reasons behind Rajput's depression.

So far, the police have recorded statements of more than 10 people, including Rajput's family members.

"It's a pattern in all cases," a source said.

Police may also call people from some production houses for an enquiry, the source added.

Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

His father K K Singh told the police that he and other family members didn't know the reason behind Rajput's depression.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide. 

