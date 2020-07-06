Sushant death case: Bhansali set to record statement

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reaches police station to record statement

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 06 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 14:20 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Credit: File Photo

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali went to the Bandra police station here on Monday to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, an official said.

Bhansali had offered films to Rajput but they could not work together apparently due to date issues.

The filmmaker reached the Bandra police station along with his legal team.

The Bandra police, who are probing angle of potential professional rivalry in Rajput's suicide, are trying to understand the reason behind his depression.

The police have so far recorded statements of 28 people in connection with the suicide case of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

Rajput starred in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sushant Singh Rajput
bollywood

