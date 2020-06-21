Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to turn producer with ‘Vande Bharatam’, says director Sandip Ssingh

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14, leaving his near and dear ones in a state of shock. Following this, several movie buffs offered condolences to his family, while others proclaimed that he would live on through his work.

A section of the Twitterverse even alleged that a few bigwigs had tried to ‘sabotage’ his career as he was an ‘outsider’. His friend and upcoming filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has now reacted to the tragedy and shared the poster of an unreleased/ incomplete film Vande Bharatam, which would have marked SSR’s debut as producer. The movie, apparently, featured Sushant in the lead and had patriotic undertones.

Sandip promised to make the film in the star's honour and fulfil his dream. He added that he was grateful to his ‘Bihari brother’ for having faith in his abilities and becoming his pillar of support.

“You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother?” he added.

Also Read: Industry insiders expose the 'reality' of Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant, who began his career in the television industry, made his big screen debut with Kai Po Che that did well at the box office. He subsequently acted in well-received movies like Shuddh Desi Romance and Aamir Khan’s PK and found a foothold.

It was, however, the 2016 release MS Dhoni which proved to be a game changer for the upcoming actor. The film emerged as a hit, receiving rave reviews from all corners. While his next release Raabta turned out to be a failure, he bounced back with Kedarnath and the critically-acclaimed Sonchiriya. He was last seen in the sleeper hit Chhichhore, marking his first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. His highly-ambitious Drive released directly on Netflix, skipping the theatrical route.

His last film Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the popular novel The Fault In Our Stars, too might get a digital only release.