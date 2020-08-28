Sushant Singh Rajput was the 'greatest' boyfriend; our relationship was like a fairytale: Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been questioned by various agencies in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has opened up about her relationship with the late actor and highlighted that he was the 'greatest boyfriend' ever. During an interview with NDTV, the Jalebi star said that SSR was the 'most beautiful person' she had ever known and revealed that her relationship with him was 'like a fairytale'.

Rhea went on to add that a common friend told her that a rumour about Sushant's death was doing the rounds and requested her to get him to issue a clarification.

"I heard from a common friend that a rumour is going around. If you are with him, ask him to put out a statement, I was told by the friend. Then I realized something was wrong. Then it was confirmed," she said.

She also said that people need to hear both sides of the 'story' before arriving at a conclusion.

SSR, the star of hit films such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14 much to the shock of his well-wishers. A section of the audience initially claimed that Bollywood biggies had tried to sabotage the outsider's career. Some fans even trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being 'products of nepotism'. The negativity forced 'Akira' to deactivate her Twitter account.

The case took a major turn when Sushant's father KK Singh filed a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that Rhea had tried to 'grab' the self-made hero's wealth. This led to a standoff between the police departments of the states, making the investigation more complex. Rhea issued a statement, highlighting that the 'truth' will prevail. She, however, did not directly address the allegations on her lawyer's advice. She was eventually questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Supreme Court recently permitted the CBI to probe the matter.