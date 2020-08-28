Sushant Singh Rajput was upset about #MeToo allegations, 'frivolous' blind items: Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death, has opened up about the late actor's mental health and revealed that he was deeply affected by the #MeToo allegations leveled against him in 2018. Speaking to NDTV, the Jalebi heroine that 'Anni' felt that someone was behind the reports of him misbehaving with Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi and this 'started the pressure'.

"I feel the Me Too allegations are what started the pressure. He believed someone was behind it. He used to refer to the people as 'them'. I don't know who they are. He believed someone was behind Sanjana Sanghi," he added.

Her statement comes nearly two months after Sanjana told Pinkvilla that Sushant treated her with respect and added that the reports were 'baseless'.

Rhea also said that Sushant was 'upset' about not bagging any nominations/awards despite acting in well-received movies. She added that the MS Dhoni actor felt that there was no point in doing films if no one was taking note of his work. She claimed that SSR was also affected by 'frivolous' blind items.

Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14 much to the shock of his near and dear ones. A section of the Twitterverse initially alleged that Bollywood biggies had tried to 'sabotage' the self-made star's career and this ruffled a few feathers.

The case took a major turn when Sushant's father KK Singh filed a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that Rhea had tried to 'grab' SSR's wealth. This led to a standoff between the police departments of Maharashtra and Bihar, making the investigation quite complex. Rhea issued a video statement, highlighting that the 'truth' will prevail. She was eventually questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case. The Supreme Court recently permitted the CBI to investigate the matter.