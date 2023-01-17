Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge dies

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge died in the early hours of Tuesday (January 17). The dog was unwell for some time.

The news of Fudge's demise was shared by SSR's sister Priyanka Singh on social media. She wrote, "So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heartbroken (sic)," and shared a few pictures of the pet dog with the late actor.

SSR’s fans took to social media to offer condolences to the family.

“I’m so sorry di, sending you to love. It’s absolutely heartbreaking for us. They are reunited now in heaven. And I knew, dogs don’t last forever after their owner is gone. Fudge (sic)," a SSR fan wrote on Twitter.

“Di, can’t explain how devastated I’m. This news once again shattered my heart into million pieces. Anyone/ Anything related to Sushant is very close to my heart. All I can say my Sona Di, stay strong though this loss is inconsolable. I’m speechless and heartbroken. Miss u Fudge. (sic)," tweeted another fan.

The news of Fudge's death comes four days ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 37th birth anniversary.

SSR's 37th birth anniversary is special as Luna Society International will celebrate his 2023 birthdate as 'Sushant Moon'. 'Sushant Moon' will coincide with the first New Moon of 2023.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai.

While the initial investigation termed his death as ‘suicide’, the actor’s family claimed foul play. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).