Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge dies

Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge dies

The news of Fudge's demise was shared by SSR's sister Priyanka Singh on social media

NP Jayaraman
NP Jayaraman, DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 17 2023, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 14:46 ist
SSR's pet dog Fudge. Credit: Special arrangement

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge died in the early hours of Tuesday (January 17). The dog was unwell for some time.

The news of Fudge's demise was shared by SSR's sister Priyanka Singh on social media. She wrote, "So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heartbroken (sic)," and shared a few pictures of the pet dog with the late actor.

 SSR’s fans took to social media to offer condolences to the family.

“I’m so sorry di, sending you to love. It’s absolutely heartbreaking for us. They are reunited now in heaven. And I knew, dogs don’t last forever after their owner is gone. Fudge (sic)," a SSR fan wrote on Twitter.

“Di, can’t explain how devastated I’m. This news once again shattered my heart into million pieces. Anyone/ Anything related to Sushant is very close to my heart. All I can say my Sona Di, stay strong though this loss is inconsolable. I’m speechless and heartbroken. Miss u Fudge. (sic)," tweeted another fan.

 

The news of Fudge's death comes four days ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 37th birth anniversary.

SSR's 37th birth anniversary is special as Luna Society International will celebrate his 2023 birthdate as 'Sushant Moon'.  'Sushant Moon' will coincide with the first New Moon of 2023. 

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai.

While the initial investigation termed his death as ‘suicide’, the actor’s family claimed foul play. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sushant Singh Rajput
SSR
Bollywood news

What's Brewing

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening

Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening

Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open

Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

 