Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Kirthi Singh responds to Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp screenshots

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, responded to the recently shared WhatsApp chat screenshots by the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The conversation between Rhea and Sushant on Whatsapp had displayed his worries about his sister Priyanka's attempts to 'manipulate' Siddharth Pithlani, who was his Bandra flatmate.

Shweta posted short video clippings of the actor speaking about his sister Priyanka in interviews, highlighting their strong sibling bond.

In the first interview, Sushant can be heard saying, "I am close to everybody but I am very close to one of my sisters because she gets me. The kind of things we think are very similar.” In the second, he said he shares a “pavitra rishta” with his sister Priyanka.

The Whatsapp Conversation

In the screenshots shared by Rhea Chakraborty, the actor appeared concerned that his sister, Priyanka, for whom he used the word ‘pure evil’, was manipulating ‘Sid bhai’. “You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol,” the actor wrote in a message that appeared to have been addressed to his sister Priyanka and shared with his then girlfriend as well.

DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots.