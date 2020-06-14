Sushant Singh Rajput's unusual online presence before killing self

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday, leaving all his fans and the industry in shock. While the reason behind him taking up the extreme step is still not clear, a look into Sushant’s social media feed suggests that things were not well for him for quite some time.

Sushant had been inactive on Twitter since months. His last tweet was on December 27, 2019. Since then, he did not even reply to any one on Twitter. Same is the case with his Facebook account as the last post on his timeline was on the same date.

On Instagram, the young actor had last posted on June 3. It was a collage picture of him and his mother along with a cryptic caption that read, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...#माँ”.

Was Sushant’s inactivity on Twitter, Facebook and his last cryptic post on Instagram a signal that the actor was having a tough time? Well, may be it will remain a mystery forever.