'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti': Singer Mika Singh to look for life partner on new reality show

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 10 2022, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 15:30 ist
Singer Mika Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

Singer Mika Singh is set to look for a life partner through the upcoming show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti

As he says: "Over the years my songs have been a part of millions of weddings. I have sung solo and I have sung duets."

"Ab tak singing mein toh solo hi chalta hai lekin life mein ab duet karne ka mann karta hai. Kyunki maza toh apne ke saath hi aata hai!" (Till now solo continues in singing but want duet in life, as enjoyment is possible with our own people only).

Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti will soon air on Star Bharat.

