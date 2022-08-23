T K Vinayakan to play villain in Rajnikanth’s 'Jailer'

NP Jayaraman
NP Jayaraman, DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2022, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 14:17 ist

Malayalam actor T K Vinayakan, who played Ganga in Rajiv Ravi's Kammatipaadam, has joined the star cast of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Jailer as an antagonist.

DH has learnt that the actor will play the main villain in the movie and will be seen locking horns with 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth.

The plot of the film is said to revolve around a prison break where a gang tries to free their leader while Jailer, played by Rajinikanth, fails all their plans.

On August 22, makers released the first look poster to mark the commencement of the film’s shooting in Chennai, delighting fans who have been eagerly waiting to catch the glimpse of ‘Thailaivar’.

 

Rajinikanth reportedly shot some intense scenes with T K Vinayakan and Yogi Babu on the first day of the shoot in Chennai. Reportedly, the cast had shot some key scenes in the backdrop of a police station set.

Jailer is an upcoming Tamil action-comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

