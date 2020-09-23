Taapsee Pannu: Do not have a solution for nepotism in Bollywood

Actress Taapsee Pannu is arguably one of the most popular names in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. During a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Pink star opened up about nepotism in Bollywood and said that that she does not have an easy solution to the problem. She, however, made it clear that the matter cannot be resolved by 'undermining' people and subtly warned trolls against targetting those with industry connections.

"I don’t have one, but it surely can’t be achieved by undermining anyone— outsiders or star kids," she added.

The issue of nepotism in Bollywood was initially highlighted by actress Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan a few years ago when she accused ace filmmaker Karan Johar of supporting star kids as opposed to 'outsiders'.

The issue recently resurfaced when young actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. A section of the Twitterverse claimed that Bollywood biggies had tried to sabotage his career as he did not have any industry connections. Some of them even went to the extent of trolling the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being 'products of nepotism' and this ruffled a few feathers. The 'negativity' forced the Kalank actress to deactivate her Twitter account.

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak 2 faced severe backlash from netizens as it featured 'star kids' Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead and ultimately ended up with a shockingly low IMDb rating. SSR's brother-in-law launched the nepometer to encourage production houses to work with outsiders,

Coming back to Taapsee, she was last seen in Thappad that opened to a decent response at the box office. The film revolved around what happens when a man slaps his wife in public and carried a strong message. 'Minal' will soon be seen in Looop Lapeta, the Hindi adaptation of Run Lola Run. She also has Haseen Dilruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey, in her kitty.