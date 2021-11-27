Actor Miloni Jhonsa opens up on 'Rashmi Rocket'

Taapsee Pannu made me feel at home: Miloni Jhonsa on 'Rashmi Rocket'

Miloni wants to grow as a performer with challenging roles

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 16:03 ist
Actor Miloni Jhonsa. Credit: PR Handout

Actor Miloni Jhonsa, who made her Bollywood debut with Rashmi Rocket, says that she enjoyed working alongside Taapsee Pannu as the Pink star made her feel comfortable on the sets. She added that she bonded with her as they trained together to get into the skin of their characters.

"It was quite a moment when I met her.  She went 'hi' and made me feel at home. We got along quite well when we trained together. Taapsee is a sweet person" she told DH.

Rashmi Rocket, touted to be a sports drama, revolved around what happens when the titular character--a gifted athlete-- fails a 'gender test'. It featured Miloni in the role of Niharika Chopra, an athlete who shares a strained relationship with Taapsee's character. She bagged the role after an audition.

"I did a scene with Taapse and two scenes with my reel father during the process," added the actor.

Rashmi Rocket was released on OTT on October 15, receiving mixed reviews. While critics appreciated the performances, the execution left a lot to be desired. The film, nonetheless, emerged as a 'digital hit', receiving wide patronage. This was the second Taapsee-starrer to premiere digitally after the crime-thriller Haseen Dillruba. 

Rashmi Rocket was directed by Akarsh Khurana, who previously wielded the microphone for films such as Karwaan and High Jack.

"He is a good director and I liked working with him," she said.

The film's cast included names such as Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Shweta Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, TV actor Varun Badola and Supriya Pathak.

With Rashmi Rocket in the past, Miloni hopes to grow as a performer with challenging roles. While she is yet to announce her next project, the newcomer wants to play a character that is different from her real personality.

"I just want to do parts that are not me. Am also interested in negative roles," said Miloni.

