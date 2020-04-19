Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback video from the first screening of ‘Mulk’

Taapsee Pannu, widely considered to be one of the finest actresses in Bollywood, recently shared a throwback video in which she is seen cutting her birthday cake at the first screening of Mulk. While sharing the clip, she said that it was big moment for her and added that the hard-hitting drama was an important move ‘for the nation.’

Mulk, helmed by Anubhav Sinha, was one of the most acclaimed films of 2018 and revolved around what happens when a Muslim family gets drawn into a case of terrorism. The film grabbed plenty of attention for its hard-hitting depiction of the problems faced by the minority community. Mulk featured Taapsee in the role of an advocate and brought out the best in her. The cast also included Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Prateik Babbar.

Coming back to the Judwaa 2 star, she is going through a good phase on the work front. Last year, she received rave reviews for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh and the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Game Over that was dubbed in Hindi under the same title. She also impressed a section of the audience with her chilling act in Badla, which marked her second collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan.

Taapsee was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Thappad, which highlighted how there is no room for physical violence in a relationship. The film saw her mesmerise fans with her gripping portrayal of a strong-willed woman and give proof of her abilities as an actress. The movie made a decent impact at the box office despite not being a commercial affair.

She will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Haseen Dilruba, which features her in a new avatar. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among fans because of its chilling poster and this might help it exceed expectations at the box office.