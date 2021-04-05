Taapsee starts shooting for 'Shabaash Mithu'

Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

The film is being directed by Rahul Dholakia

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 05 2021, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 16:28 ist
Actor Taapsee Pannu. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Monday began filming Shabaash Mithu, the biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the movie, in which she essays the role of the Indian women's cricket captain.

"Let's go... Day 1! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue," Pannu wrote.

Rahul Dholakia, best known for movies such as Parzania and Raees, is attached to direct the biopic, which is backed by Viacom18 Studios.

Last month, Pannu wrapped the shoot of Anurag Kashyap's DoBaaraa.

In January, she finished filming on Rashmi Rocket, another sports drama.

The actor will next be seen in Looop Lapeta, slated for a theatrical release in October, and Haseen Dillruba, which will premiere on Netflix. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Taapsee Pannu
bollywood

What's Brewing

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 