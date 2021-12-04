'Tadap' day 1 box office collection: Ahan Shetty-starrer opens to a good response

Director Milan Luthria's latest movie Tadap has opened to a positive response at the box office. Initial estimates indicate that the day 1 collection will be around Rs 4 crore. The perception is that this is a good figure considering the fact that it features debutant Ahan Shetty in the lead. Moreover, its leading lady Tara Sutaria is not a bankable star by any stretch of the imagination.

The film has done well in Maharastra but hasn't lived up to expectations in the National Capital Region. The average occupancy for the morning shows was around 11 per cent. Tadap, however, picked up in the evening with most shows witnessing an occupancy of around 15 per cent.

This is the fifth major Hindi film to release in theatres after cinemas were allowed to operate in Maharastra. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi set the ball rolling when it premiered in theatres this Diwali, collecting around Rs 27 crore on the opening day. The actioner subsequently stayed strong, emerging as a major commercial success. Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2, however, failed to live up to expectations as it raked in less than Rs 3 crore on day 1.

Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham, minted an ordinary Rs 3.60 crore on its opening day despite being a sequel to the 2018 hit Satyameva Jayate. Antim, which starred Salman Khan in a key role, fared better than Milap Zaveri's flick as it earned Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day. Tadap has affected its performance and may emerge as a surprise hit in the long run.

It has received mixed to positive reviews with critics praising the sincere performances. The word of mouth is better than expected, which should help it stay strong in the coming days.

Tadap is an action-thriller that revolves around what happens when a simpleton falls for a local politician's daughter only to learn a secret about her. It is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100, which featured Karthikeya and Payal Rajput in the lead, and caters to the 'Gen Y' audience.