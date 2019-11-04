Take 'Taimur Baba' home for Rs 1200!

There’s Barbie, of course, and a host of others who have epitomised the glam-to-cute spectrum with their blond tresses for generations but when a real-life toddler, Taimur Ali Khan, joins the doll bandwagon, the obsession takes a different turn.

Young Taimur Ali Khan is a doll. And no, this is not just a descriptive for the cuteness quotient of the two-year-old son of Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor but an actual 54-cm plastic fact.

The doll has two color options to choose from, wither the blue waistcoat with white kurta, or a white waistcoat with a pink kurta. The doll is available on e-commerce portals like Amazon and First Cry. On Amazon, the doll is priced at Rs 1,289 with discount.

Taimur's doll first made headlines when a doll resembling the toddler was spotted at a Kerala toy shop last year.

The toddler, thanks to his copybook cute look, has been making fans and paparazzi go berserk since the day he was born, a fan frenzy that took the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and even Thalaivar Rajnikanth years of work.

(With PTI inputs)