Talent, hard work determine success in the film industry: Khushbu Sundar

Actor Khushbu Sundar, who has been an integral part of Tamil cinema for over three decades, says that the film industry is a place where nothing but talent and hard work matters. She adds that factors such as family background and religion are irrelevant in the cineworld as one gets opportunities on the basis of merit alone. The star opened up on her decision to judge Dance Vs Dance 2, which premiered on Colors Tamil recently, and said that it serves as a good platform for aspiring dancers.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up Dance Vs Dance 2?

I am passionate about dance and I liked the first season of the show. I wanted to spend time with Brinda, someone I don't get to meet all that frequently.

What type of rapport do you share with Brinda?

We have been friends for 35 years. She was an assistant choreographer on my first film and we hit it off. Our rapport cannot really be explained or described in words. It is for the audience to see what rapport we share on the show.

Do you feel one should be strict while judging?

You need to be honest (with your feedback) when you are on that seat. It really isn't about being strict or not.

What makes a good performance---technical brilliance or passion?

You cannot have technical brilliance in your performance until and unless you are passionate about whatever you are doing. So, both are needed.

What is the importance of reality shows in the larger context?



They give a huge platform to people to showcase their talent. These people may not have the luxury to bring out their talent on these platforms but talent hunters do that bit. On this show, for instance, there are some people from humble backgrounds. We give them the platform to showcase that, which is truly immense.

What is the key to success in the film industry?

Your talent and hard work need to be the key to success in this industry. Nothing else matters. We can be proud to say that we belong to the film industry. This is one place where nobody asks about caste, religion, or your family background.