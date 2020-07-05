Tamannaah Bhatia says nepotism cannot determine one’s fate in the industry

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14, leaving his near and dear ones in a state of shock. Following this, a section of the Twitterverse accused several Bollywood biggies of trying to sabotage the self-made hero’s career. Some fans even trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, calling them ‘products of nepotism’.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who played the leading lady in the pan-India biggie Baahubali (2015), recently reacted to the nepotism controversy and said that nepotism exists in all fields. Speaking to Hindustan Times, 'Avanthika’ stated that star kids receive more opportunities when compared to ‘outsiders’ but this cannot ‘determine success or failure’.

Tamannaah added she found success only because of ‘efforts and destiny’.

“I worked hard and kept getting opportunities may be because people saw potential in me. Whatever success or failure I got on my way was because of my efforts and destiny,” she said.

Also Read: Tamannaah to act opposite Yash in his next? Here’s a clarification

‘Tammy’, who hails from a Sindhi family, made an impact in Telugu and Tamil cinema without knowing the languages. ‘Milky Beauty’ has been a part of blockbusters such as Baahubali, Siruthai and Veeram and proved her mettle. Moreover, she has acted alongside A-listers such as Ram Charan, Ajith Kumar, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, cementing her position in the industry.

Last year, she became the talk of the town when she played Chiranjeevi’s lover in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The period-drama hit screens in multiple languages, helping her expand her fanbase. The pan-India biggie had a strong cast that included Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Amitabh Bachchan and Kick 2 villain Ravi Kishan.

Tamannaah, however, failed to keep the momentum going as Action proved to be a disappointment. The film, starring Vishal in the lead, failed to impress a vast section of the audience and this proved to be its downfall.

She currently has Gopichand's Seetimarr and the Bollywood movie Bole Chudiyaan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in her kitty.