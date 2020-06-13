Tamannaah confirms making her digital debut with 'The November Story'

There's no denying the fact that Tamannaah is one of the biggest and most popular heroines in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The 'Milky Beauty' enjoys a strong fan following due to her sincere performances, glamorous screen image and impressive selection of roles. The actress recently confirmed that she is all set to make her digital debut with a Tamil webseries titled The November Story that will stream exclusively on Hotstar. She added that the show's shoot was stalled due the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the world to a standstill.

The digital medium has slowly but surely emerged as a strong platform for storytelling, helping artistes connect with a wider audience. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, last year, became the talk of the town when he made his OTT debut with the Amazon original The Family Man. Similarly, the likes of Emraan Hashmi (Bard of Blood), Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games), Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur) and Sobhita Dhullipala (Made in Heaven) too tried their luck in the OTT space. Samantha Akkineni will be following in their footsteps with Family Man 2 while Nithya Menen will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe Into The Shadows.

Coming back to Tammannaah, she is going through an eventful phase on the work front. Last year, 'Avanthika' impressed fans with her fiesty performance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. However, her subsequent releases (Petromax and Action) did not do as well as expected.

Tamannaah will soon be resuming the shoot of Seetimaarr that features her as the leading lady oppposite Gopichand. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among a section of the audience, which indicates that it has the potential to do well at the box office. She will also be returning to Bollywood with the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan.

