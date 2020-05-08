Tamannaah to act opposite Yash in his next?

Tamannaah to act opposite Yash in his next? Here's a clarification

Tamannaah is arguably one of the most popular stars in cinema and enjoys a strong fan following due to a variety of reasons. Some time ago, it was rumoured that the Baahubali actress would be seen opposite Yash in a Kannada movie directed by Narthan, and this created a great deal of buzz among a section of the audience. However, according to Tollywood. Net, the ‘Milky Beauty’ might have to wait a bit longer before making an impact in Sandalwood.

Director reportedly said that he’s still working on the script and is yet to contact ‘Avanthika’ about acting in the film. He also indicated that getting Yash’s dates is not an easy task.

Tamannaah made a ‘special appearance’ in the Nikhil Kumar starrer Jaguar and impressed the target audience with her bold screen presence. In 2018, she grooved alongside the ‘Rocking Star' in KGF and upped the glam quotient big time. She is, however, yet to essay a full-fledged role in a Kannada flick.

Meanwhile, she is going through a busy phase on the work front. The 30-year-old was last seen in the Vishal starrer Action that received mixed reviews from critics. The film featured her in a stylish new avatar that made the desired impact.

Tamannaah will next be seen in Seetimaarr that features her as the leading lady opposite ‘Macho Star’ Gopichand. She also has the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyaan that marks her Bollywood comeback in her kitty. One is likely to get clarity on the release dates of these movies once the COVID-19 situation improves.

