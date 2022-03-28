Suriya begins work on Bala's new movie

Tamil actor Suriya begins work on Bala's new movie

The rural entertainer will be produced by Suriya's banner 2D Entertainment

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 28 2022, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 18:34 ist
Actor Suriya. Credit: IANS Photo

Kollywood star Suriya on Monday said he has commenced shooting for his next film with the National Award-winning director Bala.

The film reportedly is a rural entertainer and is being produced by 2D Entertainment, the production house owned by Suriya.

Expressing his excitement to be teaming up with the director after Nandha (2001) and Pithamagan (2003), the 46-year-old Tamil actor addressed Bala as his mentor and said he has been waiting to hear action from him.

"Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41," he said in a tweet.

The Jai Bhim actor will reportedly play a dual role in this film, while one character will be a normal one, the other is said to be deaf and dumb.

As per media reports, Atharvaa of Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal and Paradesi fame and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in pivotal roles

suriya
Tamil Cinema
Entertainment News
Kollywood

