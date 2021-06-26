Tamil star Vijay is very cool: Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Friday (June 25) described Tamil star Vijay as a 'very cool' person during a Twitter chat with fans, creating a fair deal of buzz on social media. The 'King of Romance' shares a special association with Kollywood, which started when he collaborated with Kamal Haasan for the Hindi-Tamil bilingual Hey Ram. He later teamed up with 'Thala' Ajith Kumar for the Hindi film Asoka.

Tamil star Sathyaraj, best-known for his work in the Baahubali saga, essayed a key role in SRK's popular Chennai Express, which revolved around what happens when a North Indian man falls in love with a woman from Tamil Nadu. There were talks of him being roped in to essay a key role in Vijay's Bigil but that did not happen. Many of his films have been dubbed in Tamil. It remains to be seen whether he does a Kollywood film in the near future.

SRK, meanwhile, is going through a difficult phase on the work front. His last release Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, did not do well at the box office. He will be hoping to score a much-needed hit with his upcoming movie Pathan, backed by Yash Raj Films. It is a spy-thriller and features him in the role of a secret agent. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan. SRK reportedly also has films with Rajkumar Hirani and mass director Atlee in his kitty.

Vijay, on the other hand, is working on the actioner Beast. It is directed by Nelson of Kolamavu Kokila fame and features Pooja Hegde, the star of Telugu films such as Aravinda Sametha and Maharshi, as the leading lady. The biggie is slated to hit the screens next year.The Mersal hero will team up with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual after wrapping up Beast.