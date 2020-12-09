Tamil TV actor V J Chitra found dead; suicide suspected

Tamil TV actress V J Chitra dies by suspected suicide

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Dec 09 2020, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 12:23 ist
Credit: Facebook/@actressvjchitra

Popular Tamil television actor V J Chitra is suspected to have died by suicide on Wednesday at a hotel where she checked-in on the outskirts of the city after shooting for a serial.

Chitra, who shot into limelight after her role in ‘Saravanan Meenatchi’ a popular Tamil TV serial, was 29. Prima facie, it appears, she died by suicide, but a detailed probe has been ordered.

She was currently acting in Pandian Stores, another hugely popular television serial.

Police said Chitra checked into the hotel in Nazarathpet near Poonamallee on the outskirts of Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday after her shooting. After hotel staff alerted police, Chitra’s body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for autopsy.

Her suicide has come as a shock for her fans. Chitra, who was active on social media, had posted pictures on her Instagram handle and on her Facebook page hours before her death.

Tamil Nadu
Chennai

