'Tanhaji' week 1 box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer is a roaring hit

The Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji, which hit screens on January 10, 2020, has exceeded expectations and emerged as a big hit. Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says that the week one (net) collection will be around Rs 115 crore, which suggests the magnum opus is roaring big time.

The film hit screens alongside the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak and overshadowed it. While the Meghna Gulzar-helmed movie clicked with the multiplex audience, the period-drama emerged as the top choice of the 'aam junta'. Tanhaji fared better than expected 'up North' and struck a chord with the masses as well as the classes.

Tanhaji is likely to remain strong in week two as well and rake in the moolah.

"Tanhaji has virtually no competition in the second week as there are no big releases. If it exceeds expectations (in the coming days), it might (under ideal circumstances) even cross the Rs 200 crore-mark in the long run," adds Tuteja.

The movie, directed by Om Raut, revolves around military leader Tanaji Malusare's contribution to the rise of the Marathi empire. The cast also includes Saif Ali Khan, Luke Kenny, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar.

Coming back to Devgn, he is shooting for SS Rajamouli's eagerly-awaited RRR, starring 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Kollywood actor Samuthirakani and actress Olivia Morris. It is slated to hit screens later this year.

Devgn will also be seen in Maidaan, which is based on the life of former football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film, directed by Tevar fame Amit Sharma, marks 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut and this has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs.

