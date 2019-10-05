Tannishtha honoured with Asia Star Award at BIFF

Tannishtha Chatterjee has received the Asia Star Award for her directorial debut "Roam Rome Mein" at the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The film was screened under 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the festival.

The award was given jointly by Marie Claire and BIFF in the presence of the cast and producers of the film.

"It was already a huge moment to have 'Roam Rome Mein' my debut feature as a director in one of the biggest festivals in the word in official selection. On top of this to win the Asia Star Award is just the icing on the cake. Couldn’t have asked for anything better," Tannishtha said in a statement.

"Roam Rome Mein" features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead alongside Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Francesco Apolloni, UrBano Barberini, Pamela Villoresi, Andrea Scarduzio.

Ridhima Lulla of Eros International said the banner is "proud to be associated with 'Roam Rome Mein' and Tannisththa".

Ravi Walia of Rising Star Entertainment added that Tannishtha was a deserving candidate for the award.

Four-time National award winner Bishwadeep Chatterjee has designed the sound for the film, while Alokananda Dasgupta has given the music.