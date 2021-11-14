Taylor Swift breaks 2 Spotify records in one day with 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

Singer Taylor Swift has broken two records in just one day with the release of Red (Taylor's Version).

A representative of the music streaming gian Spotify said that Swift broke two records for the service on Friday, the day that Red (Taylor's Version) came out, reports variety.com.

One is the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female in Spotify history.

Red (Taylor's Version) accomplished that by picking up over 90.8 million streams on day one.

Also Swift, with Folklore, a July 2020 release that was the first of two new albums Swift put out last year. And the new Red came in miles ahead of the mark she set with Folklore, which had a mere 78.7 streams when it set the previous benchmark 16 months ago, reports variety.com.

The other Spotify record broken by Swift Friday was the one for the most-streamed female in a single day in Spotify history.

She did that with more than 122.9 million streams on Friday.

Of course, Swift is unlike most pop artists in still maintaining a robust sales presence, and sales estimates have yet to come in for the two-CD or four-LP versions of Red (Taylor's Version).

But it will not be a surprise if the vinyl edition sets some kind of record when the first-week figures come in, since her fans have demonstrably embraced that format in the year and a half since Folklore vinyl became a phenomenon, with the recent delayed LP release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) being the key factor in returning that album to No. 1.

Check out DH's latest videos: