Teaser of Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' to release on October 25?

There's no denying the fact that Yash is one of the biggest and popular young stars in Kannada cinema. In 2018, he became a pan-India name when KGF opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from one and all. The mass hero will next be seen in KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the blockbuster. It has created a fair deal of buzz among fans for all the right reasons and this suggests things are heading in the right direction.

According to several reports, the teaser of the magnum opus is likely to release on October 25 as a Dusshera gift for movie buffs. KGF Chapter 2, touted to be an action-drama, revolves around the exploits of 'Rocky Bhai' and highlights what happens when he faces opposition from a powerful adversary. The film is likely to feature the perfect mix of action and emotion, which might make it a feast for the aam janta.

KGF Chapter 2 has a strong cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The 'Mast Mast Girl' had previously impressed Sandalwood fans with her performance in Upendra. which featured her as one of the leading ladies opposite 'Real Star' Upendra. It remains to be seen if the film helps her floor the Kannada audience once again. The buzz is that she is playing the role of a powerful political leader in the magnum opus.

'Baba' is making his Sandalwood debut with KGF Chapter 2 much to the delight of his fans. Most of his scenes have already been filmed and the remaining ones will be wrapped up in the coming days.

Actor Prakash Raj was recently roped in to serve as the narrator for KGF Chapter 2 and this led to speculation of him replacing Anant Nag, who essayed a similar role in the first part. Director Prashanth Neel, however, soon clarified that the Singam baddie is not a replacement for the Hollywood actor as he is playing a different character in KGF Chapter 2.

The movie is likely to hit screens in January 2021.

