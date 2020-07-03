KCR, Mahesh Babu condole Saroj Khan demise

Telangana CM, actor Mahesh Babu condole Saroj Khan's demise

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 03 2020, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 14:37 ist
Saroj Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed grief over the demise of renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. In his condolence message, the CM said, "Ms Saroj Khan's death is a great loss for the film industry and prayed that she should rest in peace."

Expressing condolences over the death of Khan, top Telugu star Mahesh Babu said her classics would continue to inspire generations to come. "Saddened to hear about the demise of ace choreographer #SarojKhan... Her timeless classics will continue to inspire generations to come. The end of an era... Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Saroj Khan," he tweeted.

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan (71), who made some of the biggest Bollywood stars dance to her steps in iconic numbers like "Hawa Hawai", "Dhak Dhak" and "Ek Do Teen", died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. 

Chandrashekar Rao
mahesh babu
Telangana
Saroj Khan
bollywood
Choreographer

