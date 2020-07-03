Telangana CM, actor Mahesh Babu condole Saroj Khan's demise

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed grief over the demise of renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. In his condolence message, the CM said, "Ms Saroj Khan's death is a great loss for the film industry and prayed that she should rest in peace."

Expressing condolences over the death of Khan, top Telugu star Mahesh Babu said her classics would continue to inspire generations to come. "Saddened to hear about the demise of ace choreographer #SarojKhan... Her timeless classics will continue to inspire generations to come. The end of an era... Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Saroj Khan," he tweeted.

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan (71), who made some of the biggest Bollywood stars dance to her steps in iconic numbers like "Hawa Hawai", "Dhak Dhak" and "Ek Do Teen", died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning.