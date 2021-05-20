'Ek Mini Katha' to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 27

Telugu movie 'Ek Mini Katha' to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 27

The film deals with a rather 'unusual subject'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai ,
  • May 20 2021, 17:51 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 17:55 ist
The official poster of 'Ek Mini Katha'. Credit: Twitter/@Chrissuccess

 Telugu film Ek Mini Katha, starring Santosh Sobhan and Kavya Thapar in the lead, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 27, the streamer announced Thursday.

Directed by Karthik Rapolu and written by Venkatadri Express, the movie is touted as a "light-hearted, romantic tale" with a social message.

Though the exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the feature film deals with a rather "unusual subject" that a common man faces.

"It was an absolute riot while filming this movie! The writing, the direction was so spot on, that playing the character came easily to me. The fact that this topic is so ingrained in reality that the finer nuances of the character was not very difficult to portray," Sobhan said in a statement.

"The film is an absolute delight to watch, and I can't wait for audiences to watch it either," he added.

amazon prime video
Telugu cinema
Tollywood

