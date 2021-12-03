Telugu star Adivi Sesh signs two Hindi movies

He will next be seen in the pan-India movie 'Major'

Actor Adivi Sesh. Credit: IANS Photo

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, who has been in the limelight for his upcoming movie Major, has reportedly signed a couple of interesting films. It is reported that he has been offered to act in two Hindi movies.

The Goodachari actor hinted at his Bollywood appearance when he spoke to the media recently.

"I have zeroed a couple of Hindi movies, which will be made official only after 'Major' gets released at the theaters", the Evaru actor said.

Major will have a simultaneous release in Hindi and all South Indian languages. Sesh has prepared his team to kick-start promotions for it, as the release date is nearing. Sesh has done adequate research before stepping into the shoes of a the real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 attacks. 

Major features Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the other pivotal roles. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, it is bankrolled by Sony Pictures, GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies jointly.

