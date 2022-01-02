Telugu star Nani poses in 'dhoti' for 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Actor Nani poses in 'dhoti' for 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Nani plays 'Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad' in the movie

Nani in 'Ante Sundaraniki'. Credit: Twitter/@NameisNani

On the occasion of the New Year, Telugu actor Nani shared a glimpse of his new movie 'Ante Sundaraniki'.

Posting the 'zeroth' look from the movie, he also posted an introductory video, as he surprised his fans with the New Year's wishes.

The 'zeroth' look from 'Ante Sundaraniki' features Nani in traditional dhoti attire. He is seen in an old-fashioned hairdo, while he relaxes on a luggage trolley bag.

Touted to be playing a Brahmin in 'Ante Sundaraniki', Nani introduces himself by chanting 'pravara', a priestly way of introducing oneself.

Nani reveals his name as Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad, while Haritasya is his gotra, as he chants the pravara.

A kid's voice-over adds much fun to the introductory video of 'Ante Sundaraniki', which is well-received by the audience.

'Ante Sundaraniki' is billed to be a family entertainer, which is being directed by 'Mental Madhilo' fame Vivek Athreya.

Malayalam star Nazriya  is playing the female lead opposite Nani in this movie. Vivek Sagar composes music for 'Ante Sundaraniki'.

'Ante Sundaraniki' is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The movie is slated for release in the summer of 2022.

