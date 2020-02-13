'Temper' completes 5 years: Here's why the Jr NTR starrer was a feast for fans

Tollywood star Jr NTR's commercially-successful Temper hit screens five years ago on this day (Feb. 13) and added a new dimension to the young star's career. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, created a great deal of buzz among Nandamuri fans and this helped it become one of the most talked-about movies of 2015. Here is a look at why Temper was a feast for the masses.

Jr NTR strikes back

Temper featured Jr NTR in a chiselled new avatar that took social media by storm in no time. The 'Nandamuri bidda' did full justice to his new getup and silenced those who had once criticised his unconventional looks.

A win for the pairing

The phenomenal reponse to Temper virtually established Tarak and Kajal Aggarwal, who had previously teamed for the well-received Baadshah and Brindavanam, as one of Tollywood's most sought after pairings and this worked wonders for their careers. The two later collaborated again for the Pakka Local song in Janatha Garage and impressed the audience with their electrifying chemistry.

Impressive Prakash Raj

Temper also featured a terrific performance from Prakash Raj, which re-established him as a bankable baddie. Most critics felt that the Balupu actor complemented Jr NTR well, upping the film's recall value big time.

More than an entertainer

Being a commercial actioner, Temper featured plenty of 'masala' elements that clicked with the common man. At the same time, however, the film had an emotional twist in the second half, which sent out a strong message and added depth to the narrative. In other words, Temper was an entertaining yet thought-provoking affair.

A rich legacy

The film was, in 2018, adapted in Hindi as Simmba with Ranveer Singh in the lead. The Rohit Shetty-directed actioner did well at the box office and impressed the target audience. Temper was also remade in Tamil as the Vishal starrer Ayogya, which failed to recreate the magic of the original version.