'Tenet' opening week collection: Makes a decent impact in Tamil Nadu

The Hollywood biggie Tenet, which hit the screens in India on November 4, has made a decent impact at the Tamil Nadu box office despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to DH, tracker Ramesh Bala says that the film has grossed around Rs two crore in its opening week.

"Tenet has collected between Rs one crore and Rs two crore in Tamil Nadu in the opening week. This is a good figure given the fact theatres are functioning at 50 percent capacity with social distancing," he adds

The film has fared reasonably well in Chennai, an important market for Hollywood films in India, collecting around Rs 80 lakh in the opening week.

"In Chennai, it collected around Rs 45 lakh in the opening weekend. The first-week collection should be around the Rs 80 lakh-mark," says Ramesh.

Tenet has, however, not done as well as expected in the 'B' and 'C' centres as the storyline is a bit on the 'complex' side.

Also read: 'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

"It is an 'A'-centric movie best suited for the urban audience. Moreover, content-wise it not as action-packed as the (hugely popular) Avengers series," says Bala.

Trade experts had high expectations from Tenet as it was the first major film to hit the screens post the Covid-19 lockdown. The above response to the film might encourage more films to opt for a theatrical release once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Tenet, directed by top filmmaker Christopher Nolan, has received mixed to positive reviews with most critics praising the stylish presentation. The film might remain the choice of a section of the audience in the second week as the word of mouth is decent.

The spy-thriller revolves around what happens when a CIA agent tries to manipulate the 'flow of time' to prevent World War 3. It has a stellar cast headlined by Twilight actor Robert Pattinson and John David Washington. Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia too essays in a key role in the magnum opus, which marks her Hollywood debut