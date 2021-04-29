'Thala 61': Ajith Kumar to collaborate with H Vinoth again?

Tamil star Ajith Kumar may soon team up with maverick director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor for a film being referred to as Thala 61, according to a report carried by Pinkvilla. The movie is touted to be an actioner and reportedly features an intense storyline. It is likely to go on the floors later this year and hit the screens sometime in 2022.

If things go as planned, this will be Ajith's third consecutive movie with the Theeran helmer and the Bollywood biggie. They first joined hands for the courtroom movie Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Pink. The film featured 'Thala' in the role of a lawyer and highlighted the importance of consent. It emerged as a hit at the box office despite being perceived as an 'urban film'. It had an impressive cast that included Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami, Andrea Tariang, Rangaraj Pandey and Vidya Balan.

They are currently working on Valimai, which is touted to be an action-thriller. The high-profile film reportedly features the mass hero in the role of a cop and will cater to the 'Gen Y' crowd.

It may also have a few action scenes at par with the ones seen in Hollywood films. Valimai features Telugu star Karthikeya of RX 100 fame as the antagonist and marks his Kollywood debut.It reportedly features Huma Qureshi, who acted opposite Rajinikanth in Kaala, as the leading lady and may prove to be a gamechanger for her. There were previously talks of Janhvi Kapoor essaying a key role in the film but this is yet to be confirmed.



Valimai has, meanwhile, become a craze of sorts. 'Thala' fans some time ago asked cricketer Moeen Ali for updates about the film during a Test match between India and England. This prompted Ajith to ask fans to be patient. The makers ultimately announced that the first look of the film would be released on May 1 but the plan was dropped due to the pandemic. The general perception is that the release date of the biggie will be announced only after the Covid situation improves.