'Thalaivi': Limited buzz around Kangana Ranaut starrer in Hindi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited J Jayalalithaa biopic, titled Thalaivi. The makers of the AL Vijay-helmed biggie recently unveiled Arvind Swami's look as matinee idol and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR), giving fans a reason to rejoice.

The Bombay actor looked exactly like 'Makkal Thilagam' and this piqued the curiosity. However, the stunning poster has not clicked with the Hindi audience as there is not enough buzz around the magnum opus 'up North'.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says that the buzz around Thalaivi is just about 'okay'. However, things should improve one month before its release. He also feels that the makers might find it hard to capture the imagination of the pan-India audience as the story is primarily set in the South.

"The buzz around Thalaivi is (just) okay but things should heat up closer to the release date. The producer might not be able to create a pan-India appeal as the content is South-centric," he says.

Thalaivi revolves around Amma's emergence as a mass leader while also highlighting her contribution to the film world. The cast also includes Prakash Raj (as M Karunanidhi) and several other noted actors. It is slated to hit screens this June in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Coming back to Kangana, she also has Panga and the Diwali release Dhaakad in her kitty.