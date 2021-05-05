'Thalapathy 65': Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko joins the cast of Vijay's film

Popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is set to make his Kollywood debut with a key role in actor Vijay's upcoming movie Thalapathy 65, which is being directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar. The young star is known for his work in films such as Love, Unda and the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kammatipaadam. Many feel that working alongside the mass hero may open new avenues for him.



Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko joins the cast of #Thalapathy65 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Produced by Sun Pictures, this movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Aparna Das, music by Anirudh. pic.twitter.com/uMVlhhjdJj — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 5, 2021

Thalapathy 65 is touted to be an action-packed drama and features Vijay in a new avatar. The film was to be directed by A R Murugadoss but things did not work out. It stars Pooja Hegde, the star of popular Telugu films such as Aravinda Sametha and Maharshi, as the leading lady and is the second Tamil movie of her career. She was previously seen in the 2012 release Mugamoodi, which marked her big-screen debut. The buzz is that Thalapathy 65 may help her consolidate her standing in the industry.

Interestingly, Nelson garnered a fair deal of attention when he wielded the microphone for Kolamavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. He is awaiting the release of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor. It remains to be seen whether Thalapathy 65 helps him find a foothold in the industry. The film, either way, comes at a time when Vijay is going through a good phase on the work front and was last seen in the Pongal blockbuster Master. There has been talk of him teaming up with Atlee for Thalapathy 66.



Coming back to Shine, he is awaiting the release of the pan-India film Kurup, starring Dulquer. It has been directed by Srinath Rajendran and revolves around the life of a real-life 'fugitive'. It is expected to release in theatres once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Shine also has the fantasy drama Djinn, starring Irul actor Soubin Shahir, in his kitty. It has been written by Rajesh Gopinadha, who had penned the script of DQ's Kali.