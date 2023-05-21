Vijay announces his next film with Venkat Prabhu

Thalapathy Vijay announces his next film with Venkat Prabhu

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be creating the soundtrack. Further details about the cast and plotline are under wraps

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 21 2023, 17:02 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 17:02 ist
Tamil actor Vijay. Credit: Twitter/@actorvijay

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Sunday announced his next feature film project with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Vijay confirmed his next movie, which marks his 68th big screen effort, on his Twitter page.

Prabhu will be directing the film from his own script. AGS Entertainment is backing the project.

Also Read | Used dad’s contacts to get into character in 'Ponniyin Selvan-2': Karthi

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be creating the soundtrack. Further details about the cast and plotline are under wraps.

Vijay, known for starring in blockbuster hits such as Mersal, Master and Beast, is currently filming for Leo. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj.

Thalapathy Vijay
Venkat Prabhu
Entertainment News
Tamil Cinema

