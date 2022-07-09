Thalapathy Vijay to film Jawan cameo with SRK in Chennai

Vijay to film Jawan cameo with SRK in Chennai

Kollywood’s highest-paid star Vijay has allegedly agreed to do a cameo in Atlee’s Bollywood debut

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 09 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 22:21 ist
Posters of SRK in Jawan and Vijay in Master. Credit: DH

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project 'Jawan' is getting bigger day by day. The film marks the debut of filmmaker Atlee into Bollywood, who is leaving no stone unturned to give fans a spectacular treat on the silver screen.

Sources confirmed to DH that the filming of SRK and Vijay is set to take place in mid-September in Chennai. The crew has done recce and the set work has already begun. Recently, Nayanthara shot some crucial scenes with SRK in Mumbai. Her pictures from Mumbai went viral on social media.

Ever since the announcement of the film, the project has become a buzz topic. Already star-studded with a string of actors including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu, the movie has now added ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay.

Kollywood’s highest-paid star Vijay has allegedly agreed to do a cameo in Atlee’s Bollywood debut to enthrall his Hindi fans.

Vijay, currently busy shooting for his Tamil-Telugu bilingual project with director Vamshi Paidipally Vaarasudu titled ‘Varisu’, is expanding his fan base.

The teaser of Jawan saw SRK in a new avatar against a rough background. ‘Jawan’ is produced by Gauri Khan and is made under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner and will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

