Thalapathy Vijay to take break from acting for his political debut

The man of the masses Thalapathy Vijay, who is gearing up for the release of his new film Leo which is set to hit theatres on October 19, is once again making headlines, this time for quite disappointing reasons.

Rumours have it that the Master star Vijay is planning to take a break from showbiz for good three years to concentrate on his political debut.

Reportedly, Vijay, who is filming Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, will stop acting after Thalapathy 68 Venkat Prabhu’s film under AGS Entertainment.

Also Read | Allu Arjun joins hands with filmmaker Trivikram for fourth time for 'Production 8'

This news has created ripples in the Tamil entertainment industry with mixed reactions. While many were shocked, few were happy with the decision.

It is alleged that Vijay has had a strong desire to make a bright future in politics and is planning to form his own political party.

The transition of fans into cadres and the process of forming a political party has picked up momentum and with the current developments, it is quite evident that Vijay might soon announce his formal entry into electoral politics.