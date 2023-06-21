Thaman S ousted from Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' for this reason?

Music composer S Thaman is one of the most talked about topics in the South Cinema industry for the last few days. There is no smoke without fire and every tweet has a story. Thaman has grabbed all the headlines for his tweets which has grabbed everyone’s attention. It is alleged that Thaman took a jibe at the makers of a film after they decided to replace him with another music composer due to his unprofessional behaviour.

Thaman’s latest tweets added more fuel to the rumours and grabbed the netizens' attention. Thaman was seen taking jibe in a back-to-back tweet. First, he posted a picture of banana and wrote “Bananas 🍌 are very healthy for tummy Burning’s 😉 Beeewwwwwwww 🤐tats a lovely burps 🤠” (sic) and another tweet came in another fifteen minutes mocking someone with whom Thaman recently had an unpleasant experience.

Bananas 🍌 are very healthy for tummy Burning’s 😉

Beeewwwwwwww 🤐tats a lovely burps 🤠 pic.twitter.com/i8Tq0N6oXL — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 19, 2023

And also From Tom I am starting #Buttermilk Stall for free of cost at my studios people suffering with stomach burning symptoms are welcome 🙏 pls get cured 👌🏼🤠 Good nite lots of work ahead don’t want to waste my time 🕰️ 🙏 and urs also #peace & #love

♥️🫶 and

some… pic.twitter.com/e2Fx7xkA6d — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 19, 2023

Music composer Thaman, who is known for composing music for blockbusters like Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and others, is no more part of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.

While there is no official confirmation from the makers, DH has learnt that the rumours of Thaman S out of Guntur Kaaram is apparently true and the makers have roped in music composer GV Prakash for the project. He will now be scoring the music for Mahesh Babu’s film which is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Thaman's fallout from Guntur Kaaram happened due to an incident which annoyed many producers in Telugu cinema. Thaman, one of the busiest composers in Southern Cinema, reportedly irked one of his producers by asking them to pay for his recent Hyderabad stay.

Reportedly, Thaman presented a bill of 40-odd lakhs for his recent stay which didn't go well with the producer. The producer refused to meet the demand as Thaman had worked parallelly for almost half a dozen of films not just his and the producer felt that the amount should've been split equally amongst all. This behaviour by Thaman has shocked many and several things went haywire for him post this fiasco.

A source close to the producer said that it is nearly impossible for Thaman to come on board again. However, if he behaves professionally then of course there will be more collaboration coming his way in the near future as he is supremely talented and has given several hit songs.