Kurtwood Smith to star in 'That '70s Show' spin-off

'That 90s Show': Kurtwood Smith to star in 'That '70s Show' spin-off

Gregg Mettler is writing the show in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 09 2021, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 19:04 ist
Noted actor Kurtwood Smith. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/GageSkidmore

Streaming platform Netflix has ordered a spin-off to hit Fox sitcom That's '70S Show with original stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp returning as Red and Kitty Forman.

Titled That '90s Show, the spin-off will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original.

According to a press release issued by Netflix, original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner are on board the project as writers and executive producers.

The 10-episode show is set in 1995 and will see Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.

That '70s Show alum Gregg Mettler is writing the show in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Smith and Rupp also executive produce.

That '70s Show debuted on Fox in 1998, running for eight seasons and 200 episodes

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Netflix
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

Over-speeding, always a killer

Over-speeding, always a killer

 