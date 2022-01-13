The audience keeps changing, writers have to constantly update themselves: Subhash Ghai

Bollywood legend Subhash Ghai, who has been away from the limelight for a while, is gearing up for the release of his latest production venture 36 Farmhouse. The movie, penned by the 'Showman' himself, has piqued the curiosity of fans with its intriguing trailer. Ghai says that writing is a challenging experience as it is important for storytellers to adjust their style to suit the audience's changing preferences.

"It is a challenge as the approach keeps changing mainly because the audience keeps changing over time. One really needs to keep updating himself to match these preferences. With 36 Farmhouse, I have tried to target the OTT viewers. I want everyone across age groups to enjoy it," he told DH.

The movie revolves around the disparities that exist in the same family and has a quirky narrative. The trailer suggests that it will highlight the gap between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots' in a humourous manner, giving viewers food for thought. 36 Farmhouse has been directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, who rose to fame with the critically-acclaimed movie Kaafiron Ki Namaaz. It has an impressive cast headlined by seasoned actors Sanjay Mishra, Flora Saini, Amol Parashar and Vijay Raaz. The movie is slated to premiere on Zee5 on January 21.

This will be Ghai's first major release in nearly six years. His last movie Hero, a remake of his yesteryear classic of the same name, hit the screens in 2015 and received mixed reviews from fans. It starred Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in the lead role and was directed by Nikkhil Advani. The flick had an impressive supporting cast that included Aditya Pancholi, Sharad Kelkar and Anil Mange. It remains to be seen whether 36 Farmhouse helps the ace storyteller, who became an inseparable part of the film industry in the 80s with releases such as Karz and Karma, score a 'digital blockbuster'.