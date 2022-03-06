'The Batman' day 2 box office collection: Robert Pattinson-starrer shows a jump

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shows a jump on day 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 06 2022, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 13:53 ist
The official poster of 'The Batman'. Credit: IMDb

The Hollywood biggie The Batman, which premiered in theatres in India on March 4, collected nearly Rs 6 crore on day 1 much to the delight of Robert Pattinson fans. The film created a great deal of buzz among fans due to its production values and compelling narrative. So, did this help the superhero sage rake in the moolah on its second day? Here's the detailed report

Day 2 collection

The Batman witnessed good growth on its first Saturday, emerging as the choice of the 'Gen Y' crowd in urban markets. Its day 2 collection will be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 9 crore, according to trade estimates. If this is indeed the case, its two-day total will be around Rs 15 crore.

Expectations exceeded

The film has exceeded expectations in India given the fact that it was released without much publicity. The perception is that it has done well mainly because of the immense popularity of the superheroine genre in the country. The trailer suggested that it would be a dark affair along the lines of Joker, something that piqued the curiosity of movie buffs.  

It faced limited competition from this week's Bollywood release Jhund as Amitabh Bachchan's film doesn't really cater to a mass audience. The Malayalam biggie Bheeshma Parvam, however, gave The Batman a run for its money in Kerala because of Mammootty's fan following.

The way ahead

The Batman gas received positive reviews with most critics praising Pattinson's intense performance and the film's compelling screenplay. The word of mouth is positive, which should help Matt Reeves' magnum opus put up good numbers today (March 6). The general feeling is that the day 3 figure will be nearly 20 per cent higher than the film's Saturday collection. The Batman is set to face stiff competition from the Kollywood film ET, Suriya's first theatrical release in nearly three years, which hits the screens on March 10.  It is, however,  Radhe Shyam that may prove to be a bigger cause of concern for The Batman as Prabhas is perceived to be a pan-India brand. 

