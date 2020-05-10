‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis has teased that Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie will have a dark tone and will explore the bond between Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth. Serkis will be essaying the role Alfred in the much-awaited superhero movie, alongside Robert Pattinson’s Batman aka Bruce Wayne.

During an interview with LADBible, the actor-filmmaker was asked if the movie would be even “darker and broodier” than the previous versions of the story, he commented: “I would say that’s not far from the truth.”

Serkis said Reeves has penned an amazing script and he is excited about the final product.

“It’s very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That’s really at the center of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written," he added.

The 56-year-old actor said he had been halfway through shooting his part when production was temporarily shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was literally half way through shooting my part in it when we got shut down. So it will be interesting to see when that resurfaces how it has been affected by it (lockdown). But it is, it’s going to be a beautiful film.”

The release date for The Batman was recently pushed to October 2021. The film also features Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright