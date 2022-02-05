'The Big Bull' to 'Bunty Aur Babli': 5 films to watch on Abhishek Bachchan's birthday

Abhishek Bachchan is inarguably one of the most underrated actors in the Hindi film industry. The star has carved a niche for himself with his sincere performances and witty nature. The Guru hero has worked with some of Bollywood’s most sought-after directors—right from Karan Johar to Mani Ratnam—and proved that he is a bankable name in his own right. On Saturday, as AB Jr turns 46, here are five films that bear testimony to his talent.

The Big Bull (2021)

The film was inspired by controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and featured Abhishek in the role of a person from a humble background who becomes a 'market manipulator'. While the Kookie Gulati-helmed wasn't a flawless attempt at storytelling, it gave the star a canvass to showcase his abilities. AB Jr, rose to the occasion, hitting the right notes with his effective dialogue delivery and body language.

Dostana (2009)

The Karan Johar-backed Dostana revolved around the journey of two men who pretend to be members of the LGBT community following a twist of fate. Abhishek’s bromance with John Abraham and his comic timing proved to be the film's major highlights. It did well at the box office and received favourable reviews. The comedy-drama featured Priyanka Chopra as the female protagonist, establishing her as Bollywood’s favourite ‘Desi Girl’.

Guru (2007)

Abhishek delivered a career-best performance in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Guru, which revolved around the journey of a self-made business tycoon. He gave strong proof of his evolution as a performer with his restrained yet intense performance in the blockbuster. His chemistry with Aishwarya Rai was appreciated with many describing it as one of the highlights of the movie. Guru had a strong supporting cast that included Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Abishek held his own against Shah Rukh Khan and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the Karan Johar-helmed Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which revolved around adultery. The star essayed the role of Rishi, a man stuck in a loveless marriage with a partner who perceives him to be childish, in the film and hit the right notes with his subdued yet gripping performance. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which starred Rani Mukerji and Priety Zinta as the leading ladies, emerged as a critical success and helped AB Jr bag the Filmfare Award for 'Best Supporting Actor'.

Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Bachchan Jr played the role of a petty thief in Shaad Ali's crime-comedy, which revolved around the exploits of two cons. He did justice to his part, complementing Rani Mukerji--who played Babli-- quite well. The movie kept the audience hooked with its twists and turns, emerging as a big hit. Its sequel, which featured Saif Ali Khan as 'Bunty', hit the screens last year and bombed at the box office.

Honourable mentions: Manmarziyaan (2018), Happy New Year (2014), Sarkar (2005), Paa (2009), Dhoom (2004) and Refugee (2000)