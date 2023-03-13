'The calves are like our own children': Meet Bomman and Bellie, the heroes of Oscar-winning short film 'The Elephant Whisperers'

50-year-old Bellie and her husband K Bomman, a mahout, underwent numerous challenges in raising two orphaned elephant calves – Raghu and Bommi -- at Theppakadu in the picturesque Mudumalai forests. They had to tend to the calves even when their only son was struggling for his life at a hospital after setting himself ablaze as they couldn’t leave them alone. By the time they reached, their son had passed away.

The couple got international recognition for their sacrifices and sufferings as The Elephant Whisperers, a short-film based on the calves they raised, won the coveted Oscars in the documentary-short category.

Bellie woke up to the sound of someone knocking at the door of her modest dwelling in Theppakadu, while Bomman’s mobile phone was ringing non-stop while he was at work in deep forests in Dharmapuri. “I was told that our story of raising the elephant calves won some big award. While I don’t know what it is, I am happy that our work has been recognized. Elephants are our God and lifeline,” Bellie told DH over the phone.

The couple spent years together in raising Raghu, who was brought to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp as a two-month old after his mother elephant died of electrocution in Krishnagiri, and Bommi, a five-month-old calf orphaned in the Sathyamangalam forests in western Tamil Nadu.

Bomman is an elephant mahout with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, while Bellie was hired temporarily to tend to the two calves – they have now been reunited with the elephant herd at the camp. Raghu was brought to the camp in May 2017, while Bommi came in June 2019.

“It isn’t an easy task to raise elephant calves. We have to dedicate our lives with them. We have to feed the elephant and give milk on time. We need to be very sensitive to their needs as they cannot open their mouth and ask us,” Bomman told DH, expressing happiness at the documentary winning the Oscars.

The bonding that they shared with the calves, Belli said, cannot be explained in words. “The calves are like our own children. Much more than our son, in fact. Orphaned calves need huge attention from the caretakers who should be with them all the time. We could never leave anywhere when we were raising the two kids,” Bellie added.

Their commitment to raising the calves was so much that they couldn’t even rush to the hospital where their son was admitted with severe burn injuries. Bomman said there was “no way” they could have left the calves without tending to them to see their own son who was battling for his life.

“By the time we finished our duties, and the calves went to sleep, our son was no more. We only saw his body at our house,” Bommi said. The couple is now raising their two grandchildren.

The two calves are now being raised by younger mahouts, but Belli says she can never forget the warmth of Raghu and Bommi as she gets to see them every day, but from a distance. “If the calves see me, they will want me to come and tend to them. They won’t eat and would create a ruckus. And moreover, I cannot see them yearn for our love. I see them from a distance everyday and get back to my work,” Bellie added.

Bomman said their happiness knew no bonds at hearing of the Oscar news. “Nothing can substitute the joy of raising orphaned calves. We become the mother and that is such a lovely thing. We are happy that the film that documented our joys and sufferings has been recognized globally,” he said.