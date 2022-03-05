The character has a troubled past: Meiyang Chang on 'Undekhi 2'

Actor Meiyan Chang, who garnered attention with his work in the recently-released web series Undekhi 2, says that he was drawn towards the show as his character is a layered individual with a past.

"This person has a troubled past and is based in Manali. I was nearby when the offer came my way. The successful first season too drew me towards the series," he told DH.

Undekhi 2, directed by Ashish R Shukla, is a thriller that revolves around what happens when a police officer from West Bengal decides to take on the mighty Atwals in order to settle an old score. The cast is headlined by Surya Sharma, who plays the hot-headed Rinku, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Harsh Chhaya.

"Surya is a quiet but generous person. Harsh, on the other hand, is someone I have been seeing for a long time. We saw his evil side (as Papaji) in this show," added Chang.

The series premiered on Sonyliv on March 4, receiving mixed to positive reviews with most critics praising the performances. Some, however, felt that it didn't live up to the standards set by the first season, which emerged as a sleeper hit in 2020.

Undekhi 2 comes at a time when Chang is trying to consolidate his standing in the OTT space. The star, who rose to fame when he took part in Indian Idol 3, began his acting career with a supporting role in the Yash Raj Films-backed movie Badmaash Company. He went on to appear in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sultan, and Bharat. Chang tried to make an impact in the webspace with Bombers and the Abhay Deol-fronted 1962. He was also part of Lara Dutta's Hiccups & Hookups. He continued honing his skills as a singer with cover versions of popular songs such as Bol Na Halke Halke and Sunta Hai Mera Khuda.

He plans to continue singing while exploring his abilities as an actor.

"I have been singing all my life but acting looks more exciting," added Chang.