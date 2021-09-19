The character never left me: Ankita Lokhande on 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently garnered attention with her performance in the web series Pavitra Rishta 2, a follow-up to her popular TV show. Speaking to DH, the star said that she enjoyed playing Archana once again as the character stayed with her even after the TV show went off the air nearly six years ago.

She added that she enjoyed working with Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Manav--a role originally essayed by the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani-- as the two had a 'good rapport'. Ankita highlighted that she is not worried about Pavitra Rishta 2 being compared with the TV version as her job to merely give her best.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What was your first reaction when Pavitra Rishta 2 was offered to you?

They initially offered something else but I told them that I wanted the project to be Pavitra Rishta 2. I was completely ready for the series and wanted to be part of it.

Were you worried about the show being compared to the original version?

I never think about pressure and things like that when I shoot for a project. As an actor, my job is to act and give my best. If at all anyone feels any pressure, it is the producer.

How similar is Archana to your real personality?

I am very much like Archana. I feel I created the character. In TV, you have to create a character yourself as you don't get a sketch. That is what happened here as well. I tried to put myself in the character. She has a one-to-one bond with everyone in her family. Like her, I believe in relationships and family.

Parvitra Rishta 2 caters to a digital audience and a TV one. Did this fact affect your approach to the character?

The approach was the same but the style of shooting was different. Pavitra Rishta on OTT is different from its TV version as there is a bound script this time.

What was your most memorable experience from the shoot of Pavitra Rishta 2?

I feel that I am still shooting for it. I feel the emotion all the time as it is my first baby. I've been living with the show for the past six years.

How is Shaheer Shaikh as a co-star?

He is fantastic and we have a good rapport. You enjoy your work more when you have good company on the sets.

How well have you adjusted to the 'new normal'?

I have never been someone who parties a lot. So, I never felt 'ab bahar jana bandh ho jayega'. I was happy about the fact that everyone was safe.