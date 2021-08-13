The darkest phases of my life inspired some of my best work, says Duniya Vijay

Popular for films like Slum Bala, Dhana Kayonu, Jayammana Maga and Kari Chirathe, actor 'Duniya' Vijay is turning a new leaf with Salaga where he is also donning the hat of the director and the scriptwriter. Vijay says he was working for the last couple of years towards getting involved in movie-making in more capacities than as an actor. He is confident that this film will be a gamechanger for him in many ways.

While the talk of Salaga releasing on August 20 had been doing the rounds for a while now, the 50 per cent cap on audience in theatres means that it will have to wait longer. Vijay though is sure that Salaga's release will be a theatrical affair and not an OTT. He is willing to wait till the Covid-19 situation improves.

In an interview with Deccan Herald, Vijay talks about his experience of getting behind the camera, what inspired him to write Salaga and why he will carry forward with both direction and acting.

Excerpts:

What inspired you to turn a director?

A couple of my films didn't do as well as I expected it to. And there were a lot of ups and downs in my personal life which slowed me down a bit. That's when I decided to make a beginning in writing and directing my own films. I wanted to prove something in my professional life. The darkest phases of my life inspired some of my best works.

What was it like to don the director's hat?

I had sleepless nights. My co-director Abhi and director of photography Shivasena did a great job. I had an idea of what goes on behind the camera because I always got involved in the scripting stage of all the films I acted in. I would exchange notes with the directors too. This helped. I have already started getting offers to write and direct films.

What is Salaga about?

My films have always appealed to the mass and class alike. Salaga takes a trip down the dark alleys of the city's underworld. The story is knit around the happenings in the underworld. Who are the people who are a part of it? How did they land up there? And why aren't they able to get out of it? This is the crux of the story. Most youngsters land up in the underworld because of their circumstances. I am not talking about the habitual criminals, but those who get sucked into it for no fault of theirs. There are the good-hearted among them as well. But the system and the corruption within does not allow them to lead normal lives. I always seek the good in people and I am out to explore the same in Salaga.

Tell us about your character?

Anything negative and dark always grabs a lot of attention. I am definitely the bad guy in the film. I wanted to appear just like the local rowdies do. I went off a diet and didn't workout for months just to gain some extra kilos. The local rowdies don't work out and appear bulky, I wanted to look exactly like that. I am now 85 kg and even my appearance has a raw and rustic feel about it.

What kind of research went in at the scripting stage?

The story is inspired by true events. I interacted with cops, lawyers and went through police records to understand how crime unfolds and how investigation takes place. I also met a few rowdies in the real underworld and spent time with them to understand their life and learn their body language. All this adds a real flavour to the way the film is written and shot as well. What we realised is there's corruption within the system that provokes the underworld to commit crimes.

What do you think gives you that extra edge over the other actors who have turned directors?

I never consider myself a star and isolate myself from people and reality. I have always mixed with ordinary people. Spending time with ordinary people gave me an insight into their life, problems and gave me a sense of the pulse of the common man. I have lavishly incorporated these experiences in Salaga. I know what it feels like to undergo pain and poverty because I've been there.

Actor Dhananjaya plays a cop. What made you choose him?

Dhananjaya is a versatile actor and he plays an eminent officer who works hard to cleanse the society. It was super cop Annamalai who inspired the character of Dhananjaya. I have also introduced a lot of theatre actors and newcomers, who I believe have huge potential. The heroine Sanjana Anand was chosen because I wanted somebody who looks like the girl next door and she fit the bill. She perfectly complements my character.

We heard you shot a song using the tribals of Yellapur. Tell us about that?

I was shooting in Yellapur area sometime ago when I came across these tribals. They look like people from South Africa and are subject to a lot of discrimination. They speak fluent Kannada, Hindi and Konkani. I also know of a theatre artist Channakeshava who has married a girl from this tribe. I happened to spend a night in their den during the shooting and it was there that I was introduced to their culture, song and dance. I have incorporated their song and the tribals have also shaken a leg for that song. It is a tribute to them.