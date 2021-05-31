'The Family Man Season 2': 5 Samantha Akkineni movies to watch before her maiden web series

Actor Samantha Akkineni is gearing up to make her OTT debut with the upcoming web series The Family Man Season 2, slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. The star will be seen playing a character named 'Rajji', which has piqued the curiosity of fans. While this is her maiden pan-India project, she is a seasoned artiste in her own right and enjoys a strong fan following in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Here are five 'Sam' movies to watch while waiting for The Family Man Season 2



Ye Maaya Chesave (Telugu, 2010)



Samantha made an impressive debut with the Gautham Menon-helmed romantic drama, which featured her as the leading lady opposite her future husband and Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya. The actor's chemistry with 'Chay' was as crackling as can be and proved to be a major talking point of the film. Ye Maaya Chesave emerged as a big hit at the box office and attained cult status.

Eega (Telugu, 2012)

The powerhouse performer was paired opposite Nani in the S S Rajamouli-directed fantasy drama, which revolved around what happens when an innocent young man is reincarnated as a fly after being killed. Samantha did complete justice to the part, capturing the vulnerability of the character. Eega was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Naan Ee with the same principal cast. It was later dubbed in Hindi as Makkhi.



U Turn (Telugu/Tamil, 2018)

A remake of a Kannada movie of the same name, U Turn was a mystery-thriller with supernatural elements. The film featured the star in the role of a journalism intern and gave her scope to showcase her abilities as a performer. Sam internalised the character reasonably well, impressing critics. It enjoys a strong fan following even though it did not do well at the box office.

Oh! Baby (Telugu, 2019)

The B V Nandini Reddy-directed movie was a remake of the South Korean comedy Miss Granny and featured Lakshmi in the role of an aged woman who is transformed into a 24-year-old following a chain of events. Sam played the younger version of the character, hitting the right notes with her spirited performance. The film emerged as a surprise hit at the box office.

Jaanu (Telugu, 2020)

The film was a remake of the Tamil romantic drama 96 and featured Samantha in the titular role. The actor did justice to the emotional scenes and floored fans with her reel innocence. Jaanu did not do well at the box office despite receiving rave reviews.



Honourable mentions: Super Deluxe, Majili, Manam and Rangasthalam